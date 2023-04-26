Will Luke Kennard play for the Grizzlies in Game 6 vs. the Lakers?

The Lakers were wallopped by the Grizzlies in Game 5 on Wednesday with Luke Kennard playing a big role in the victory over the Lakers. The sharpshooting guard didn’t have a gaudy night statistically, but alongside backcourt mate Desmond Bane, Memphis went back to a familiar pairing that helped them to a win in a do-or-die game.

In regular season minutes where Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard played together, the Grizzlies had a 129.6 ORTG and a +22 Net Rating.



In the playoffs coming into tonight: they had a 122.7 ORTG and a +18.3 Net Rating.



In Game 5 vs. the Lakers: Kennard/Bane minutes were +27 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 27, 2023

However, Kennard only saw 17 minutes of action after exiting the game with a shoulder injury. Kennard stayed on the bench for the remainder of the game, due at least partially to the Lakers never getting within single digits.

Luke Kennard (left shoulder) is doubtful to return. — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 27, 2023

Luke Kennard is back on the bench with his left shoulder iced/wrapped — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) April 27, 2023

After the game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins discussed Kennard’s injury and his status moving forward.

Also on Kennard’s status: while it’s “TBD” Jenkins used the term “stinger” — not a medical expert but that’s good for the optics going forward — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) April 27, 2023

Taylor Jenkins says Luke Kennard may have gotten cracked on a screen, still “TBD,” but was in good spirits — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) April 27, 2023

Kennard has a lot of value for the Grizzlies, most of which being one of the league’s best 3-point shooters. Specifically on Wednesday, Kennard was the antidote to Dillon Brooks’ horrid shooting. With Kennard on the floor, the Lakers have to defend all five players and opens up the floor for the Grizzlies offense.

Not having him available would be a huge blow to the Grizzlies, specifically as they continue to face elimination games.

For now, his status for the game is entirely up in the air. Being doubtful to return isn’t an encouraging sign, but Jenkins referring to it as a “stinger” is the same phrasing that was used for Anthony Davis’ shoulder injury in Game 1 that he returned at halftime from.

As we learn more about Kennard’s status, we’ll continue to update this story with the latest information so be sure to continue checking back.

