 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Russell Westbrook says he felt better immediately after the Lakers traded him

After the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs, Russell Westbrook was asked when he felt better about basketball again, and he said it was immediately after the Lakers traded him.

By Harrison Faigen
/ new
Los Angeles Lakers v LA Clippers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Same, Russ. Same. Glad we’re all on the same page! Best of luck moving forward.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll