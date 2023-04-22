 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will the NBA suspend Dillon Brooks for Game 4?

The Grizzlies are lobbying for the NBA to not suspend Dillon Brooks after his Flagrant 2 ejection vs. the Lakers on Saturday night, and LeBron James declined to argue for him to be suspended.

By Harrison Faigen
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Part-time Grizzlies forward and full-time trolling enthusiast Dillon Brooks was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and automatically ejected from Game 3 of Lakers vs. Grizzlies on Saturday night for hitting LeBron James in the crown jewels just 17 seconds into the second half of the eventual 111-101 loss, and one of the major questions moving forward into Game 4 is whether or not the NBA will suspend Brooks an additional game based on his history of at best skirting the line, and at worst outright dirtiness.

Brooks was suspended for one game in the playoffs last year after hitting Gary Payton II from behind, leading to a fractured elbow for the guard, and has a lengthy history of villainy that most notably includes other nut shots, various feuds with practically every other team in the league, and pushing a cameraman. LeBron was obviously just fine after shaking off the hit to the nether regions, but as we’ve seen with the NBA’s recent punishment of Draymond Green, the league does take past actions into account when making these decisions.

The Grizzlies, as one would expect, were lobbying for the league to let Brooks play the next game, claiming he was just going for the ball — rather than LeBalls — when the play happened:

However, as my friend Brian Kamentzky of Locked on Lakers correctly noted...

James declined to argue for a suspension postgame, showing admirable self-control by not begging the NBA to let Brooks play and continue his ongoing, 13-40 brickfest from the field:

We’ll see if Brooks takes the (hilarious) Green route of leaking that he got an x-ray on his hand to make sure it was ok after hitting James below the belt, but he declined the opportunity to argue his own case on Saturday night, uttering a combination of words he has probably never used before in this specific order when tracked down by Tim MacMahon of ESPN postgame:

With Game 4 coming up on Monday, the league won’t have long to make its decision. But right now Brooks playing seems like a safe bet, and honestly it’s hard to argue he should be forced to miss more time when he was already ejected for his actions.

We’ll see if the league agrees over the next 24-48 hours, so stay tuned to Silver Screen and Roll for updates.

You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.

