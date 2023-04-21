Ja Morant participated in Grizzlies practice, questionable for Game 3

It remains to be seen if Ja Morant will be able to play when the Lakers host the Grizzlies for Game 3 as their first-round series continues in Los Angeles on Saturday, but signs are mounting that he may attempt to give it a go after missing Game 2 with what the team is so far only calling “right hand soreness.”

After the team’s practice in L.A. on Friday, Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant participated — although the practice was non-contact — and will be listed as questionable for the game:

Ja Morant was a full participant at practice today. It was a non-contact practice. He’s still expected to be a gametime decision tomorrow for Game 3. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) April 21, 2023

Ja Morant was a full participant in Grizzlies practice today. Coach Taylor Jenkins says he’ll still be listed as questionable for Game 3 Saturday night. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 21, 2023

Jenkins said Morant went through a non-contact practice and individual workout that included dribbling & shooting… “it’s just catching the ball he’s having to navigate.” Grizz will make a decision at game time but Jenkins said Morant’s hand is a lot better than 2 days ago. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 21, 2023

The fact that it was a non-contact practice and that Memphis apparently isn’t sure he can catch a basketball certainly leaves some possibility open that Morant still hasn’t risen to the level where he can take contact on that hand, but given that it's the playoffs and that the team is only listing him as questionable — essentially meaning he’s 50-50 — it seems like a safe bet that he’ll at least try to suit up on Saturday. How effective he would be if he does go remains an open question, but having him as an option is almost certainly preferable to the alternative for the Grizzlies.

If Morant does play, look for Jarred Vanderbilt to continue starting after some thought that he could be moved to the bench for Rui Hachimura with no specific target to hound on defense. But if Morant is out, it seems very possible that Hachimura will replace Vando with the starters to give that first group more offensive punch.

The Lakers and Grizzlies will tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday night, which means that the Grizzlies will only have to say if Ja is playing or not by 6:30 p.m. that night. Just like they did last game, expect the Lakers to prepare game plans for both possible outcomes. That game will be televised nationally on ESPN, and locally on Spectrum SportsNet.

