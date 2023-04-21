One adjustment the Lakers need to make for Game 3

The Lakers return home from Memphis having split the first two games on the road against the Grizzlies. Ultimately, the split is mission accomplished, particularly against a team who had only lost six games at home all season (the best home record in the league).

That being said, the obvious difference between Games 1 and 2 — other than Ja Morant being out with an undisclosed hand injury — was the Lakers’ offensive output. The team put up a massive 128 points in Game 1 (although the last six points were essentially in garbage time) and then followed that up with their lowest total of the season, a paltry 93 points in Game 2.

Part of that low-scoring total was poor shooting nights from essentially everyone outside of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, but there was also a key adjustment that the Grizzlies made which the Lakers will now have to respond to.

I explained in the following video:

As it goes in the playoffs — and as I’m sure you’ve heard many, many times before — it’s a game and series of adjustments. The silver lining is that the Grizzlies had to already show one of their adjustments, which the Lakers now can watch on film, dissect and adapt to. It should give them the upper hand headed into a pivotal Game 3 at what should be a rocking Crypto.com arena.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.