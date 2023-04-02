D’Angelo Russell exits Rockets game at halftime with left foot soreness

Things were going too well for the Lakers in recent games which meant an injury was due. At halftime of Sunday’s game against the Rockets, D’Angelo Russell was ruled out with left foot soreness, a new injury from the handful he’s suffered from.

Russell has only returned recently from an injury.

Injury update: D'Angelo Russell is out for the rest of the game tonight due to left foot soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 3, 2023

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham said the move was precautionary and that Russell could have played if he was needed. Given the caliber of the opponent and that the Lakers won handily without him, it seems like a calculated risk.

Darvin Ham on the decision to hold Russell out for the second half with the left foot issue: “It was definitely precautionary. He could have continued if we needed him. Didn’t want to risk it.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 3, 2023

As much fun as Russell’s return to Los Angeles has been, it’s been on marred by injuries. He twisted his ankle on a Warriors player’s foot and was out for six games. Then, right hip soreness ruled him out for a pair of contests after seven games back.

But after D’Lo returned on Wednesday in Chicago, the Lakers looked incredible for 2.5 games. That led up to the Houston game where, in the first half, Russell had six points, four assists and three rebounds on 2-4 shooting in 15 minutes.

The Lakers wrap up their road trip on Tuesday against the Jazz before returning to Los Angeles for a “road” game against the Clippers on Wednesday. It’s the final week of the season, so every game matters as the Lakers look to move up the playoff standings.

With Russell, the Lakers’ starting lineup has been excellent. Coming into Sunday’s game, the Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis lineup had a net rating of +13.7 in 28 minutes together across three games.

It is fitting that the final week of the season will include some injury drama as that has been the one constant throughout the season for the Lakers. Here’s to crossed fingers that this isn’t a serious injury.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.