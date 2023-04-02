Reacts: Lakers fans confident of avoiding play-in game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

The Lakers spent much of the season toiling away just below the play-in race, looking up at other teams bouncing around and swapping positions. After the trade deadline, they decided to take part in that madness.

But instead of toiling away in much of that swapping, the Lakers have just played their way from behind everyone to on the brink of above everyone. Entering Sunday’s game against Houston, the team was just one game back of the Clippers for sixth while sitting securely in eighth, two losses ahead of the Timberwolves and Thunder.

This week’s SB Nations Reacts survey asked Lakers fans what seed the team would have in the playoffs this year and the close winner placed them above the play-in race.

While the sixth seed was the narrow leading vote-getter, the other takeaway from this is that fans think the Lakers are going to set themselves up in a good position even if they land in the play-in game.

By finishing in the seventh or eighth seed, the team will have two chances to make the playoffs with at least one of those games being at home. Considering what a mess this team was at times this year, having that certainty is a welcome finish to the season.

Here’s what you guys had to say with your predictions.

The Lakers control their own destiny when it comes to the sixth seed at this point. If they win out, which includes a victory over the Clippers, they will be the sixth seed at a minimum.

But that makes the upcoming Lakers-Clippers game possibly the biggest game ever between the two teams. No pressure!

