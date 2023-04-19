Anthony Davis ‘looking forward’ to Game 3 after dismal Game 2 performance for Lakers

The Lakers Game 2 loss to the Grizzlies was frustrating for a host of reasons. One of the more prominent ones was the play of Anthony Davis. After a dominating two-way game in Game 1, Davis was a non-factor offensively in Game 2.

The big man struggled to get anything going, finishing 4-14 from the field for 13 points. It was a host of misses around the rim and frustrating missed opportunities in the paint.

While a number of things factored into the loss, Davis shouldered some of that burden post-game at his press conference.

”Obviously I’ve got to be better,” Davis said. “Can’t have a night like I had tonight and expect us to win.”

Davis’ activity and involvement level is a constant source of discussion, particularly the later into the season the Lakers get. On Wednesday, though, Davis was content with his shot selection.

“I liked the shots that I took,” Davis. “I just missed them. A lot of shots close to the rim that normally go in. Flush it and get ready for (Game 3).”

The positive of the playoffs is the ability to get right back at it after a loss like this. There will be a travel day for the Lakers but the two sides meet again on Saturday and Davis is ready to see them again.

“I’m looking forward to it,” AD said. “I wish we could play tomorrow. We’ll get home, get a couple days of rest, a couple days of film and I’ll be ready for Game 3 for sure.”

Davis has been playing at an MVP level in the home stretch of the season. Wednesday was the exception, not the rule, to his string of performances to close the year.

Hopefully, that holds true and Davis bounces back in a big way. If he does, between Rui Hachimura turning into #PlayoffRui and LeBron James being called out by Dillon Brooks, it could be a big night for the Lakers.

