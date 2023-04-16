Ja Morant will have hand and wrist reevaluated over next two days

Both the Lakers and Grizzlies were dealt injury scares to their stars in Sunday’s series-opening game. After the Lakers navigated an Anthony Davis shoulder injury late in the first half before seeing him return for the second half, while Ja Morant went down late in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for Memphis, Morant did not return as the Lakers won going away in the final minutes. The All-Star guard went down hard on his right hand after a charge drawn by Davis and immediately raced off the court to the locker room.

Morant already had a wrap on the right hand and while he returned to the bench with a more heavily-wrapped hand, he did not check back in. After the game, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave a brief update on Morant.

Taylor Jenkins says x-rays for Ja Morant are negative, more reevaluation in the next 2 days — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) April 16, 2023

“He’s in some pain,” Taylor Jenkins said of Ja Morant. The Grizzlies’ medical staff is evaluating Morant’s hand and wrist. He was already dealing with an injury to that hand. https://t.co/VwDpo8LJZ6 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 16, 2023

After Jenkins spoke, Morant himself was asked about his injury and provided an update that likely has Grizzly fans worried as he said his availability for Wednesday’s game is in “jeopardy.”

Ja Morant said the game Wednesday is in Jeopardy and he is a lot of pain. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) April 16, 2023

Ja Morant said his pain level in the right hand is a 10.



When asked if he can grip anything in the hand he said, “I haven’t been using it.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) April 16, 2023

Morant didn’t show much in terms of being hampered by the existing injury during the game. He finished with 18 points on 8-14 shooting from the field and added 6 rebounds and a pair of steals to go with a pair of assists.

It goes without saying, though, that this would be an enormous loss for Memphis and certainly the storyline to monitor after Game 1 and heading into Game 2 of this series. The good news for Morant and the Grizzlies is that this series is spread out across the opening three games, with Game 2 not slated until Wednesday and Game 3 taking place in Los Angeles on Saturday.

That spacing will certainly allow Morant more time to rehab and work with the medical staff and hopefully be back on the court for this series. Game 2 will tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, so stay tuned to Silver Screen and Roll for more updates on everyone’s statuses until then.

