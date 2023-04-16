Anthony Davis says arm injury was just ‘a little stinger,’ won’t bother him moving forward

The Lakers thoroughly impressive victory on the road against Memphis on Sunday afternoon to open their playoff run was put in a lot of danger about halfway through the contest. Late in the second quarter, Anthony Davis exited the game with a shoulder injury that looked rather severe in the moment.

Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr. collided going for a rebound and the end result was AD walking toward the bench and eventually the locker room saying “I can’t move my arm.” The injury, though, wasn’t a serious one and Davis returned to the court in the second half.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is believed to have sustained a stinger on his right arm, but is still undergoing testing, source tells ESPN. He hurt shoulder late in second quarter of Game 1 vs. Memphis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2023

Anthony Davis is available to return. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 16, 2023

Davis was indeed diagnosed with a stinger and, fortunately, it was an injury that did not linger as he returned to his dominant form in the second half. After the game, Davis spoke about his injury and said it’s not one that will hamper him moving forward.

AD: “Had a little stinger where my arm went completely numb. It was numb. … I couldn’t move it.”



After doing some tests during halftime, Davis said he was good to go. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 16, 2023

Davis said JJJ landed on his shoulder at the end of that 2nd Q, and at first he couldn’t move it, but he was fine by the 3rd Q. Called it a stinger. No concern moving forward. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 16, 2023

It goes without saying that it is absolutely imperative for Davis to be available for the Lakers to have much of a realistic chance at playoff success. Now, Memphis is dealing with their own injury to a superstar that might change the dynamics of this series, but AD must be on the court for the Lakers.

Davis once again reminded everyone just how dominant he is in the playoffs on Sunday as well. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks, 3 assists and 3 steals and that came despite attempting just one shot in the fourth quarter as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura took over.

With him, the Lakers have a chance at a deep run, which is what made the injury scare all the more worrying. Fortunately, it’s nothing to be concerned about long-term and AD can continue to look like a dominant force in the postseason.

