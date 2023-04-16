 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Davis says arm injury was just ‘a little stinger,’ won’t bother him moving forward

The first half injury scare for Anthony Davis in Sunday’s win for the Lakers turned out to be a relatively minor shoulder stinger.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers thoroughly impressive victory on the road against Memphis on Sunday afternoon to open their playoff run was put in a lot of danger about halfway through the contest. Late in the second quarter, Anthony Davis exited the game with a shoulder injury that looked rather severe in the moment.

Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr. collided going for a rebound and the end result was AD walking toward the bench and eventually the locker room saying “I can’t move my arm.” The injury, though, wasn’t a serious one and Davis returned to the court in the second half.

Davis was indeed diagnosed with a stinger and, fortunately, it was an injury that did not linger as he returned to his dominant form in the second half. After the game, Davis spoke about his injury and said it’s not one that will hamper him moving forward.

It goes without saying that it is absolutely imperative for Davis to be available for the Lakers to have much of a realistic chance at playoff success. Now, Memphis is dealing with their own injury to a superstar that might change the dynamics of this series, but AD must be on the court for the Lakers.

Davis once again reminded everyone just how dominant he is in the playoffs on Sunday as well. He finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks, 3 assists and 3 steals and that came despite attempting just one shot in the fourth quarter as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura took over.

With him, the Lakers have a chance at a deep run, which is what made the injury scare all the more worrying. Fortunately, it’s nothing to be concerned about long-term and AD can continue to look like a dominant force in the postseason.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll