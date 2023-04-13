Reacts: Fans see Grizzlies as favorites to knock off Lakers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

The Lakers are going to enter the playoffs as one of the more feisty seven seeds in recent memory, but they are ultimately still a seven seed matched up against a two seed. As vulnerable as the Grizzlies feel given everything they’ve gone through this season on and off the court,

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey asked general NBA fans their thoughts on each impending playoff series. And while the Lakers had the second-highest percentage of any underdog, fans still believe the Grizzlies are the favorites in this series.

To a certain extent, they probably should be considered the favorites. I’m not sure they’re a 62% favorite and the latest odds on DraftKings indicate a far closer series, but they’re still favorites. They’re a very talented team with one of the best players in the league and a defensive stalwart in the middle of the paint.

At the same time, this is a poll of NBA fans and, well, the general NBA fan probably doesn’t like the Lakers all that much.

Across the rest of the Pacific Division, the Warriors-Kings series produced the most interesting outcome with the Warriors not only favored, but heavily so.

The Kings are the heavy favorite for the upset pick in the playoffs and the Warriors are the defending champions, but this also feels like it’s ignoring a mountain of evidence of the Warriors’ complete inability to win on the road this season. And because they’re the No. 6 seed, they’re going to have to do that to win this series!

In the other matchup between division rivals, the Suns are seen as the heavy favorite against the Clippers.

A lot of this is projection considering Kevin Durant has only played eight games with Phoenix. But when he’s healthy, he’s on the shortlist of best players in the league and the Clippers are far from healthy with Paul George out for the series.

It’ll be a fascinating match-up between Kawhi Leonard and KD but the firepower from the Suns is probably going to be too much.

