NBA releases schedule for Lakers vs. Grizzlies first-round playoff series

By winning their first (and only) game of the NBA play-in tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers have locked in a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. And now that the series is set in stone, the natural question on everyone’s mind is “when will the Lakers and Grizzlies play?”

Well, thanks to the NBA, we mostly have our answer. The league has announced which days both teams will face one another, as well as the times and TV channels for the first three games of the series. The rest of the information on how (and when) to watch the remaining games will trickle out as the postseason chugs along.

Here is the schedule that has been released so far, all times Pacific.

Game 1

Date and Time: Sunday, April 16 at 12 p.m.

TV Channel(s): ABC, Spectrum Sportsnet

Location: Memphis

Game 2

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m.

TV Channel(s): TNT, Spectrum Sportsnet

Location: Memphis

Game 3

Date and Time: Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

TV Channel(s): ESPN

Location: Los Angeles

Game 4

Date and Time: Monday, April 24 (time TBD)

TV Channel(s): TBD

Location: Los Angeles

Game 5 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 26 (time TBD)

TV Channel(s): TBD

Location: Memphis

Game 6 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Friday, April 28 (time TBD)

TV Channel(s): TBD

Location: Los Angeles

Game 7 (if necessary)

Date and Time: Sunday, April 30 (time TBD)

TV Channel(s): TBD

Location: Memphis

We will keep updating this post as the TV information and start times for each game continue to be announced by the NBA

