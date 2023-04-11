Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Month

After a dominant March and April to close the regular season, Anthony Davis has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month. It’s the third time he’s earned the honor overall in his career but his first as a member of the Lakers.

Across the span, Davis averaged 26.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 56.9% from the field.

AD is Western Conference Player of the Month for March pic.twitter.com/8jwD7cTaAQ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 11, 2023

The Lakers had the best record in the NBA over their final 20 games, going 14-6 to move up through the play-in and nearly into the playoffs as a whole. Still, the team finished in the No. 7 seed, a far cry from where they stood through the opening 12 games of the season and that was due in large part to Davis.

AD was named Player of the Week for the conference during that span to further showcase how dominant he was. It was one of his best months both of his career and certainly his tenure in Los Angeles.

There were a number of standout performances during the run-in for the Lakers to end their regular season. He scored 38 points in his hometown Chicago. He had 38 against the Wolves...twice, 40 against the Rockets and 39 points against the Warriors.

He’s playing perhaps the best basketball of his career and certainly his best basketball in recent years. After injury-riddled seasons, it’s refreshing and encouraging to see Davis playing back at this level and is the reason for so much optimism for the Lakers moving into the postseason, should they advance out of the play-in game.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.