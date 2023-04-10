Dennis Schröder no longer on Lakers injury report ahead of play-in game

The Lakers are set to get some reinforcements ahead of their play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, as veteran point guard Dennis Schöder is no longer listed on the team’s injury report after sitting out the last two games with neck spasms and Achilles soreness, respectively.

Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (right foot soreness) were additionally upgraded from their previous “questionable” statuses to “probable,” and D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) is also listed as probable to play.

For the Timberwolves, the team is listing star forward Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable with a right calf strain, while normal starting center Rudy Gobert (punched a teammate) will be out as he serves his one-game suspension, as will Jaden McDaniels, who broke his shooting hand punching a wall on Sunday.

It was already likely that Lakers head coach Darvin Ham would tighten his rotation for such a critical game, but with Schröder returning, it’s likely that someone in the backcourt is going to have their minutes further cut. Malik Beasley, who played a bench-high 27 minutes vs. Utah on Sunday, would seem to be a prime candidate to see less burn.

And while no one wants to hear this, given past actions from Ham this season, we have to assume that it’s at least possible the team will cut minutes from one of their reserve forwards as well, either Rui Hachimura or Troy Brown Jr. I am personally not advocating for that type of change — as my colleague Darius Soriano has repeatedly noted on the “Laker Film Room Podcast,” these Lakers have been better when they are bigger this season — but we must acknowledge that it’s a possibility.

We’ll see what form Schröder’s likely return takes on Tuesday when the Lakers host the Timberwolves at The Crypt. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. PT, and the game will be televised exclusively on TNT.

