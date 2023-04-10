Report: Lakers signed Harrison to two-year deal

The Lakers signed a pair of players on Sunday prior to the team’s win over Utah Jazz in Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison. The former is a known quantity with a known role on the Lakers for the remainder of the season.

The latter, though, is a little bit more intriguing piece signed to a more intriguing deal. On Monday, Bobby Marks of ESPN reported on the details of Harrison’s contract.

The Lakers wisely added a second year to the Shaq Harrison rest of the season contract.



The $2.4M salary is non-guaranteed and gives Los Angeles a trade asset (if partially protected) in the offseason and also a veteran that can compete for a roster spot next year. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 10, 2023

Harrison has bounced around the league throughout the years. In six seasons, Harrison has played for six different teams not even including the Lakers, who he played with during the preseason but not the regular season.

By making him a non-guaranteed contract, the Lakers can use him in trades this summer, should appealing ones present themselves. The Lakers are going to have lots of moving parts this summer with two players in restricted free agency in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, one notable team option to decide upon in Malik Beasley and one notable unrestricted free agent in D’Angelo Russell.

Maintaining flexibility, then, is a big bonus and will help keep all possibilities open. The Lakers also have a pair of picks, a first rounder and a second rounder, that could be involved in deals as well.

Again, the Lakers are going to have so many moving parts this year. So, while general manager Rob Pelinka has taken criticism for missing on the margins, this feels like a win on those margins this time around.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.