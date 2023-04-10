 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Lakers signed Harrison to two-year deal

The Lakers not only agreed to a deal with Shaq Harrison on Sunday, they signed him to a two-year that could be useful in a number of ways this offseason.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers signed a pair of players on Sunday prior to the team’s win over Utah Jazz in Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison. The former is a known quantity with a known role on the Lakers for the remainder of the season.

The latter, though, is a little bit more intriguing piece signed to a more intriguing deal. On Monday, Bobby Marks of ESPN reported on the details of Harrison’s contract.

Harrison has bounced around the league throughout the years. In six seasons, Harrison has played for six different teams not even including the Lakers, who he played with during the preseason but not the regular season.

By making him a non-guaranteed contract, the Lakers can use him in trades this summer, should appealing ones present themselves. The Lakers are going to have lots of moving parts this summer with two players in restricted free agency in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, one notable team option to decide upon in Malik Beasley and one notable unrestricted free agent in D’Angelo Russell.

Maintaining flexibility, then, is a big bonus and will help keep all possibilities open. The Lakers also have a pair of picks, a first rounder and a second rounder, that could be involved in deals as well.

Again, the Lakers are going to have so many moving parts this year. So, while general manager Rob Pelinka has taken criticism for missing on the margins, this feels like a win on those margins this time around.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll