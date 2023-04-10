Anthony Davis primed for big showing against Timberwolves in play-in game

One of the biggest reasons for the Lakers’ late-season push to the play-in game and nearly the playoffs outright was the performance of Anthony Davis. Fully healthy and clicking on all cylinders, AD was dominant to help the Lakers secure as good as chance as possible to get out of the play-in game.

Now, he’s been given an even bigger chance to lead the Lakers out of that play-in game. Matched up against a Minnesota side he dropped 38 points and 17 rebounds against not even two weeks ago, the Timberwolves will have one less, very notable body to throw at Davis in Rudy Gobert.

The big man threw a punch at a teammate on Sunday in a huddle and, surprise, that gets you suspended. Without Gobert, without Naz Reid who has been injured for multiple weeks, the table is set for a big night for Davis.

DraftKings Odds

On top of all of the reasons listed above, Davis is set for a big night even because of who will be on the floor. According to our friends at DraftKings, Davis’ points, rebounds and assists prop bet is set at an over/under of 40.5.

In 16 games against KAT, Davis is averaging 30.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. That alone clears the 40.5 mark, but look at the recent match-ups as well. He had the aforementioned game at the end of March when his total was 55 even without recording an assist. He also had a 50-point game in the championship season against Minnesota.

Over the last 18 games of the regular season, AD averaged 26.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, which would again clear the 40.5 mark.

It’s not quite all that simple, but if you base his recent play and his play against KAT and you have the makings for a big game. One of the main ways he might not reach that mark is simply lack of touches. With Jaden McDaniels also out, LeBron James is also set up for a big night with Minnesota’s top perimeter defender sidelined, and his PRA of 44.5 also indicates that.

But the Lakers have made a point to play through Davis and betting on that feels like the safest bet. He’s been dominant and the Lakers may try to ride that dominance to a play-in game victory.

