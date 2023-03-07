 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s jersey in an emotional ceremony

It was an emotional night and ceremony on Tuesday that saw the Lakers retire Pau Gasol’s jersey during halftime against the Grizzlies.

By Jacob Rude
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In a ceremony that mirrored the emotion he played with on the court during his career, Pau Gasol had his jersey retired by the Lakers during Tuesday’s contest against the Grizzlies. A fan favorite during and after his time in Los Angeles, everyone spent Tuesday honoring Pau and what he meant to the franchise.

A man whose career was tied so closely to that of Kobe Bryant’s, the emotions were evident from the onset of the halftime presentation, starting with the unveiling of his jersey next to Kobe’s.

Pau’s relationship with Kobe and his family extended well beyond the court and has been evident since Bryant’s passing in 2020. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, attended the ceremony and was on the court with Pau and his family.

In true Gasol fashion, his unselfishness led him to thank everyone involved in his career from Jeanie Buss to Mitch Kupchak to Phil Jackson. He also was certain to thank his teammates, many of whom were present on the night.

Gasol wrapped up his speech by thanking the fans and pledging to continue helping others across the world, another constant for Pau throughout and after his NBA career.

Prior to the game, Gasol spoke to reporters on a number of topics, ranging from Kobe to his feelings about being honored on the night.

In all, it was as memorable and emotional a night as everyone expected. But it was also a night that Gasol earned and one that everyone enjoyed celebrating.

