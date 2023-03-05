 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of March 6th-March 12th

Move over March Madness it is the midway point through the 2nd half of the season

By BeautifulLakes
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
Battle of the lanky and crafty ballhandlers﻿
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Welcome to week 21 of the NBA season. The Grizzlies are facing recent hardship with Ja being suspended for having a gun on his instagram, Brooks with his 16th tech and is suspended for one game; the Clippers game, Also Brandon Clarke out for the season with a torn Achilles.

The Lakers are 31-34 and the 11th seed in the Western Conference. Tied with the Jazz and a half of game behind the Pelicans and the 9th seed. AD and Schroeder returned recently but for the time being D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James remain out.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games for this upcoming week.

March 6th

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings on NBATV at 10:00 pm ET

Poll

What game should we watch today?

view results
  • 5%
    Celtics vs Cavs
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    76ers vs Pacers
    (0 votes)
  • 5%
    TrailBlazers vs Pistons
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Hawks vs Heat
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Raptors vs Nuggets
    (0 votes)
  • 89%
    Pels vs Kings
    (17 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

March 7th

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch today?

view results
  • 0%
    Wizards vs Pistons
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bucks vs Magic
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Hornets vs Knicks
    (0 votes)
  • 23%
    76ers vs Timberwolves
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Nets vs Rockets
    (0 votes)
  • 30%
    Warriors vs Thunder
    (4 votes)
  • 46%
    Jazz vs Mavs
    (6 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

March 8th

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelican on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers on ESPN at 10;00 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch today?

view results
  • 0%
    Hawks vs Wizards
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    TrailBlazers vs Celtics
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cavs vs Heat
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Mavs vs Pelicans
    (10 votes)
  • 0%
    Bulls vs Nuggets
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Thunder vs Suns
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Raptors vs Clippers
    (0 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

March 9th

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch today?

view results
  • 0%
    Hornets vs Pistons
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rockets vs Pacers
    (0 votes)
  • 28%
    Jazz vs Magic
    (2 votes)
  • 57%
    Warriors vs Grizzlies
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Nets vs Bucks
    (0 votes)
  • 14%
    Knicks vs Kings
    (1 vote)
7 votes total Vote Now

March 10th

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat on NBA TV at 8:00PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers on NBATV at 10:30 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch today?

view results
  • 60%
    TrailBlazers vs 76ers
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Hawks vs Wizards
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cavs vs Heat
    (0 votes)
  • 40%
    Nets vs Timberwolves
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Nuggets vs Spurs
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

March 11th

New York Knicks vs LA Clippers at 4:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Charlotte Hornets 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors on ABC at 8:30 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch?

view results
  • 0%
    Pacers vs Pistons
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Heat vs Magic
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Celtics vs Hawks
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bulls vs Rockets
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Mavs vs Grizzlies
    (1 vote)
  • 60%
    Thunder vs Pels
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Bucks vs Warriors
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kings vs Suns
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jazz vs Hornets
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Knicks vs Clippers
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

March 12th

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets at 3:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN at 9:00 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch today?

view results
  • 0%
    Nets vs Nuggets
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cavs vs Hornets
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Wizards vs 76ers
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Trail Blazers vs Pels
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Thunder vs Spurs
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.



