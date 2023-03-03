D’Angelo Russell scrimmages with backups, Lakers will see how ankle responds

The Los Angeles Lakers got some extremely rare good news on the injury front on Friday, as not only will Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder be able to suit up for the team’s latest pivotal game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it sounds like D’Angelo Russell is progressing in his recovery from the right ankle sprain that will force him to miss a fourth game.

Ahead of tip-off vs. Russell’s former team, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that his starting point guard was able to scrimmage with the roster’s deep bench players starting on Friday morning, and that the medical staff will evaluate his response to that increased activity.

“We don’t want to just throw guys who are not playing in an NBA game (right) back out there,” Ham said. “We have to see how he responds to (scrimmaging), how his body responds — his ankle, specifically — and we’ll go from there. And he’s in the process of doing all that.”

As our own Dr. Rajpal Brar noted earlier this week, sprains like the one Russell suffered can often take between 1-2 weeks to recover, and Russell has now officially missed one full week, as of Friday.

Russell’s next chance to return will be against another one of his former teams, the Golden State Warriors, on Sunday. If his ankle suffers a setback from this scrimmage work or he otherwise can’t suit up for that one, his next opportunities to get back on the court for the Lakers would be on Tuesday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, or taking an additional two days off before returning next Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

This is beginning to enter broken-record territory, but for as long as Russell is out (along with LeBron James), expect Dennis Schröder and Austin Reaves to pick up the ballhandling slack, with a sprinkle of Lonnie Walker IV mixed in as well.

