D’Angelo Russell probable, LeBron James questionable vs. Bulls

The Lakers could be nearly whole once again on Wednesday against the Bulls. After having LeBron James return to the lineup on Sunday, D’Angelo Russell looks set to join him and the Lakers as he’s listed as probable for the team’s game in Chicago.

LeBron, meanwhile, is listed as questionable.

Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Chicago:

— AD and DLo are probable.

— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/je2Pcoq51v — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 28, 2023

Russell has missed the team’s last two games with right hip soreness. On Sunday, he was considered a game-time decision but, after going through pregame warmups, Russell was ruled out.

As for LeBron, the questionable designation could likely be the status quo moving forward. With his foot admittedly not 100% and having just returned from injury, at the very least, he’ll likely be listed as questionable for the near future and perhaps the remainder of the season.

If Russell and LeBron are available on Wednesday, that would mean the Lakers would have their Big 3 available for just the third game this season. The trio has hardly seen any minutes together this year, another frustrating aspect of the team’s stretch run.

The Lakers kick off a five-game road trip — realistically a four-game road trip with the final game being against the Clippers — and with only a small handful of games left in the season in total, having that trio healthy and available is going to go a long way in determining whether they’re in the postseason at the end of the year or watching from home.

Wednesday, then, is a good sign for what the coming weeks could hold for the Lakers.

