Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of March 27th and April 2nd

Welcome to week 24 of the NBA season.

With Paul George injured and Karl Anthony Towns and Kevin Durant set to have returned in the previous week the Western Conference standings very well could shakeup for or against the Lakers favor. The Lakers are the 9th seed and have a record of 37-38 and are the sole owner of the 9th seed in the we. LeBron James has been upgraded to doubtful as opposed to out as of March 25th. He did play versus the Bulls and played 19 mins in his return coming off the bench. D’Angelo Russell has been slated as questionable in the first Bulls match up. No further update on Mo Bamba at this time.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.

March 27th

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons at 7;00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets on NBA TV at 9:30 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Bucks vs Pistons

Mavs vs Pacers

Rockets vs Knicks

Suns vs Jazz

76ers vs Nuggets

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

Timberwolves vs Kings

Bulls vs Clippers vote view results 0% Bucks vs Pistons (0 votes)

20% Mavs vs Pacers (1 vote)

0% Rockets vs Knicks (0 votes)

40% Suns vs Jazz (2 votes)

0% 76ers vs Nuggets (0 votes)

0% Pelicans vs Trail Blazers (0 votes)

20% Timberwolves vs Kings (1 vote)

20% Bulls vs Clippers (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

March 28th

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game do you want to watch today? Celtics vs Wizards

Cavs vs Hawks

Heat vs Raptors

Magic vs Grizzlies

Hornets vs Thunder

Pelicans vs Warriors vote view results 33% Celtics vs Wizards (1 vote)

0% Cavs vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Raptors (0 votes)

0% Magic vs Grizzlies (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Thunder (0 votes)

66% Pelicans vs Warriors (2 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

March 29th

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game do you want to watch today? Rockets vs Nets

Heat vs Knicks

Mavs vs 76ers

Clippers vs Grizzlies

Pistons vs Thunder

Jazz vs Spurs

Trailblazers vs Suns

Kings vs TrailBlazers

Bucks vs Pacers vote view results 0% Rockets vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Mavs vs 76ers (0 votes)

25% Clippers vs Grizzlies (1 vote)

0% Pistons vs Thunder (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Spurs (0 votes)

75% Trailblazers vs Suns (3 votes)

0% Kings vs TrailBlazers (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Pacers (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

March 30th

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Celtics vs Bucks

Pelicans vs Nuggets vote view results 33% Celtics vs Bucks (1 vote)

66% Pelicans vs Nuggets (2 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

March 31st

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks at 7:30 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA TV at 8:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazer at 10:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game do you want to watch today? Bulls vs Hornets

Thunder vs Pacers

Raptors vs76ers

Magic vs Wizards

Jazz vs Celtics

Hawks vs Nets

Knicks vs Cavs

Pistons vs Rockets

Clippers vs Grizzlies

Spurs vs Warriors

Kings vs TrailBlazers

Nuggets vs Suns vote view results 0% Bulls vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Thunder vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Raptors vs76ers (0 votes)

0% Magic vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Knicks vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Rockets (0 votes)

50% Clippers vs Grizzlies (2 votes)

0% Spurs vs Warriors (0 votes)

50% Kings vs TrailBlazers (2 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Suns (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

April 1st

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Mavs vs Heat

Clippers vs Pelicans vote view results 0% Mavs vs Heat (0 votes)

100% Clippers vs Pelicans (4 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

April 2nd

Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks on NBA TV at 6:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks at 6:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings at 6:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets on NBA TV at 8:30 PM ET

Poll What game do you want to watch today? Raptors vs Hornets

Jazz vs Nets

Grizzlies vs Bulls

Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves

Mavs vs Hawks

Wizards vs Knicks

Pistons vs Magic

Spurs vs Kings

Suns vs Thunder

Pacers vs Cavs

76ers vs Bucks

Warriors vs Nuggets vote view results 0% Raptors vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

25% Mavs vs Hawks (1 vote)

25% Wizards vs Knicks (1 vote)

0% Pistons vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Kings (0 votes)

50% Suns vs Thunder (2 votes)

0% Pacers vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs Bucks (0 votes)

0% Warriors vs Nuggets (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.