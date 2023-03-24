D’Angelo Russell (hip soreness) downgraded to questionable vs. Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers announced a few hours before their Friday tip-off vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder that D’Angelo Russell — who was originally not on the team’s injury report — had been downgraded to questionable with previously unmentioned “right hip soreness.”

Following his midseason trade to the Lakers, Russell previously missed six games with a right ankle sprain (and the majority of a seventh in which he sustained the injury). Since returning to the team and the starting lineup, he has averaged 21.6 points per game and 7.1 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.7% from three.

Austin Reaves has already moved into the starting lineup after an incredible week of games, where he has already taken some of the ballhandling load off of Russell. But if Russell does miss this game or more, it will be interesting to see if Reaves is made the full-time point guard with Dennis Schröder as his backup, or if head coach Darvin Ham will elect to move his favorite diminutive guard back into the starting lineup to inject some more playmaking.

If Schröder doesn’t start, then look for Malik Beasley to rejoin the first five, and for Lonnie Walker IV to rejoin the rotation after a string of three straight DNP-CDs for as long as Russell misses time, if he is indeed eventually held out.

And if Russell does get sidelined for one game or more, he won’t have much runway to return. Including their matchup with Oklahoma City, the Lakers (36-37) have just nine games left in the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers will tip off against the Thunder at The Crypt in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet.

You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.