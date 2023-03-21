Reacts: Who is the most important Lakers free agent?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Only a few months ago, the Lakers’ outlook for free agency was fairly simple. With Russell Westbrook coming off the books, the plan was pretty simple in letting him leave and using the cap space created to try to fill out the roster.

Fast forward to present day and a series of trades for players set for either restricted or unrestricted free agency. D’Angelo Russell is the name likely most discussed in regards to his future with the franchise, but Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura each will be restricted free agents. On top of that, contributors like Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr. are on veteran’s minimum deals and are likely set for pay raises as well.

This week’s SB Nations Reacts survey asks Lakers fans who should be the top priority to re-sign in free agency this upcoming off-season.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DZQTPD/">Please take our survey</a>

There are fair arguments for a couple of different players, but it’s hard to make a stronger case than D’Lo. As important as the other role players are, Russell’s skillset meshes perfectly on the offensive end with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

He was also the marquee player to come back in exchange for Russell Westbrook, so there are some optics involved in retaining him. It would also go some way in the court of public opinion to retain him as he’s a fan favorite and the Lakers front office could use some good publicity.

There’s also a pretty strong argument for Reaves, but in a debate of first priority, it doesn’t seem necessary to prioritize a restricted free agent. That’s the same argument that can be used against Rui as well. When it comes to Schröder and TBJ, both are quality role players but both are far more replaceable.

Do you agree? Let us know what you think and your response could be used in the results post later this week.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.