Dennis Schröder gives another health update on LeBron James: ‘German doctors are great’

LeBron James may not be close to returning from the foot tendon injury he suffered nearly three weeks ago, but that hasn’t left his Lakers teammate Dennis Schröder completely without optimism about his prognosis.

The Lakers point guard and LeBron medical update enthusiast spoke with reporters at the team’s Friday shootaround, and while he couldn’t say what he knew about James’ status... he also basically said what he knew about James’ status:

Dennis Schroder on LeBron: “I know. I can’t say too much. But German doctors are great.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 17, 2023

Schroder added that James is doing three sessions a day to work towards a comeback from his right foot injury. https://t.co/NGhJ488f0Q — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2023

If an aging Lakers star getting treatment from German doctors sounds vaguely familiar to you, it should: Kobe Bryant famously made visits to the country in 2011 and 2013 to get platelet-rich plasma therapy while getting treatment for and doing maintenance on various ankle and knee injuries over the years.

Is that the procedure James got? Your guess is as good as mine, but also probably worse than Schröder’s, who definitely seems to be indicating that James got some sort of treatment to that effect (from German doctors, specifically), potentially during his excused week away from the team.

Either way, at this point we have to assume that LeBron is only telling Dennis stuff he wants the diminutive veteran to share with the media, because between telling a German news outlet that James was unvaccinated in 2021 to revealing that James told him in private conversation that he wants to play until he’s 45, LeBron has to know that basically any update he gives Dennis on his health is going to get shared with reporters, sometimes unprompted, because apparently Dennis loves giving LeBron medical updates almost as much as Darvin Ham loves playing Dennis a ton of minutes.

I’m not the only one who has noticed:

they don't have hipaa in germany — honi (@HoniAhm) March 17, 2023

Dennis: yo you have no idea the kinds of experiments these German scientists did on LeBron’s foot — yayajosh (@joshnojoshin) March 17, 2023

So maybe this is just James’ way of letting fans know that despite some relatively unoptimistic updates on his health recently, he really is doing everything he can to get back on the court as soon as possible. Shoutout to those German doctors if they make it possible.

And if this wasn’t something LeBron wanted out there? Well, we know what LeBron just yelled when reading these tweets while watching March Madness at his house:

MENANCE!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 5, 2023

