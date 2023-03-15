D’Angelo Russell calls Anthony Davis a ‘monster’ after huge performance vs. Pelicans

There are few things Anthony Davis has enjoyed more since becoming a Laker than playing his former team. Tuesday was the latest example of his dominance against the New Orleans Pelicans as he poured in 35 points and 17 rebounds on 11-18 shooting to lead the Lakers to a win in one of their biggest games of the year.

Davis was locked in from the tip, scoring the first eight points of the game to help the Lakers race out to a 14-0 lead to start the game. It was the latest big performance from AD back in New Orleans since becoming a Laker and his latest big outing this season.

“AD is a monster,” D’Angelo Russell said after Tuesday’s win. “He continues to dominate the games, defensively or offensively. Tonight, he did a little bit of both. He continues to help our team.”

Since being traded to Los Angeles, Davis has five games with at least 28 points against the Pelicans. Three of those performances have come in New Orleans.

In fact, in four games in New Orleans as a Laker, Davis is averaging 31 points and Tuesday marks the third time in those four games he’s scored at least 34 points. In 10 total games against the Pelicans, Davis is averaging 27.9 points and 11.6 rebounds on 54.6% shooting.

To say he’s dominated the Pelicans, specifically in New Orleans, would be an understatement.

When healthy this year, more often than not, he’s also been dominant. It’s the effort to minimize future injuries, though, that will see him not take part in Wednesday’s game against the Rockets.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a lot of guys having to step up and try to get easy buckets,” Russell said. “Collectively on defense, do it as a unit, things like that to make up for his absence...Houston’s a dangerous team. They just beat Boston. They’re enjoying the buzz.”

D’Lo had some say in that Lakers big start and their recent winning form as well. On Tuesday, he scored 17 points but nine of those came in the first quarter. He’ll likely have to have another big game on Wednesday for the Lakers to continue their winning run without the monster that is Anthony Davis.

