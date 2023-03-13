Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of March 13th-March 19th

Welcome to week 22 of the NBA season. The Lakers have climbed a few places since last week and are currently the 11th seed with a record of 33-35. Before last nights Knicks game they were the 9th seed but with the loss last night they tumbled down a little.
Mo Bamba was injured in the Warriors game when someone fell on his legs. He will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks so right when the regular season is over. LeBron James last night at the Knicks game is out of his walking boot and according to Coach Ham the rehab is going according to plan.
That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games for this week
March 13th
Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks
Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch today?
-
0%
Pacers vs Pistons
-
0%
Timberwolves vs Hawks
-
0%
Jazz vs Heat
-
0%
Grizzlies vs Mavs
-
0%
Celtics vs Rockets
-
0%
Suns vs Warriors
-
0%
Bucks vs Kings
March 14th
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET
Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET
Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors on NBATV at 7:30 PM ET
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET
Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET
Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET
New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch today?
-
0%
Cavs vs Hornets
-
0%
Pistons vs Wizards
-
0%
Nuggets vs Raptors
-
0%
Nets vs Thunder
-
0%
Magic vs Spurs
-
0%
Bucks vs Suns
-
0%
Knicks vs TrailBlazers
March 15th
Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN at 7:30 pm ET
Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET
Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET
Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs 8:30 PM ET
Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers ESPN at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch today?
-
0%
76ers vs Cavaliers
-
0%
Grizzlies vs Heat
-
0%
Kings vs Bulls
-
0%
Celtics vs Timberwolves
-
0%
Mavericks vs Spurs
-
0%
Warriors vs Clippers
March 16th
Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET
Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch today?
-
0%
Nuggets vs Pistons
-
0%
Kings vs Nets
-
0%
Thunder vs Raptors
-
0%
Pacers vs Bucks
-
0%
Magic vs Suns
March 17th
Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET
Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET
Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET
Memphis Grizzlies San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch today?
-
0%
76ers vs Hornets
-
0%
Warriors vs Hawks
-
0%
Wizards vs Cavs
-
0%
Timberwolves vs Bulls
-
0%
Pels vs Rockets
-
0%
Grizzlies vs Spurs
-
0%
Celtics vs Trail Blazers
March 18th
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks at 1:00 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers at 3:00 PM ET
Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET
Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies on NBA TV at 8:00 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch today?
-
0%
Nuggets vs Knicks
-
0%
Magic vs Clippers
-
0%
76ers vs Pacers
-
0%
Timberwolves vs Raptors
-
0%
Kings vs Wizards
-
0%
Heat vs Bulls
-
0%
Warriors vs Grizzlies
-
0%
Celtics vs Jazz
March 19th
Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 PM ET
Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 PM ET
Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs at 4:00 PM ET
Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET
New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET
Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV 8:00 PM ET
LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch today?
-
0%
Nuggets vs Nets
-
0%
Suns vs Thunder
-
0%
Hawks vs Spurs
-
0%
Heat vs Pistons
-
0%
Pels vs Rockets
-
0%
Raptors vs Bucks
-
0%
Clippers vs Trail Blazers
All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.
Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.
Anything else goes.
Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!
When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.
You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.
Loading comments...