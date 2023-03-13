Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of March 13th-March 19th

Welcome to week 22 of the NBA season. The Lakers have climbed a few places since last week and are currently the 11th seed with a record of 33-35. Before last nights Knicks game they were the 9th seed but with the loss last night they tumbled down a little.

Mo Bamba was injured in the Warriors game when someone fell on his legs. He will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks so right when the regular season is over. LeBron James last night at the Knicks game is out of his walking boot and according to Coach Ham the rehab is going according to plan.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games for this week

March 13th

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

March 14th

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors on NBATV at 7:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

March 15th

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN at 7:30 pm ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs 8:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

March 16th

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

March 17th

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

March 18th

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks at 1:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers at 3:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies on NBA TV at 8:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

March 19th

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs at 4:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV 8:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 PM ET

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.