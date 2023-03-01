South Bay standout Jay Huff signs two-way deal with Washington Wizards

Former Lakers two-way center and South Bay standout Jay Huff is the latest part of the Wizards-LA pipeline after reportedly signing a two-way contract with Washington on Wednesday. Huff had multiple versions of stints with the Lakers from two-way contracts, Summer League signings and a cameo in the NBA itself.

The Washington Wizards are signing G League center Jay Huff to a two-way NBA contract out of Lakers’ South Bay affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2023

With South Bay this season, Huff has been one of the best players both on the team and in the league. In 18 games, he’s averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.1 assists all while shooting 61.6% from the field and 36.4% from the 3-point line.

He’s established himself in the G League as a legitimate 3-point option, averaging just shy of a make per game on 2.4 attempts per contest. His best performance came in his penultimate game in the G League as he scored a season-high 24 points on 11-17 shooting and 1-2 shooting from beyond the arc.

Big congrats to Jay Huff on earning another two-way contract, this time with the team that first signed him after going undrafted in 2021



I spoke to Huff last season about his time with the Lakers, including experiences with Dwight and Austin https://t.co/qDPJNXPgij — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) March 1, 2023

Last summer, Huff was one of the standouts of the Summer League roster despite only playing just four games. Prior to that, Huff had a cup of coffee in the NBA with the Lakers last season, playing four games in the 2021-22 season, all of those coming before the turn of the calendar year.

Huff was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract in the summer of 2021 with the Wizards. After being waived during training camp, Huff was signed to a two-way deal.

The Lakers did have an open roster spot but did not have an open two-way roster spot. Currently, the team’s two two-way signees are Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider, the former having taken part in the Rising Stars Game over All-Star Weekend and the latter averaging 16.9 points on 43.9% shooting from range this season.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.