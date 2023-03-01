Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell out for Lakers vs. Thunder

Already down LeBron James, the Lakers head into Oklahoma City on Wednesday even further undermanned. Both Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and D’Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) will be out for the Lakers as they take on the Warriors.

D’Lo’s absence isn’t a surprise as the indications were that he would not be available for the Lakers for the game. The expectation is that he will available for Friday’s game against the Timberwolves.

On the surface, Davis’ absence is much more surprising. AD had played the last 11 games for the Lakers and had looked healthy. However, none of the games in that stretch is a back-to-back and the last game he missed was the second night of a back-to-back.

In fact, outside of the stress injury he suffered, the last three games he’s missed have been on the second night of a back-to-back. AD has not played a back-to-back this season for the Lakers.

Particularly with the injury he suffered and it being a stress injury, you can almost certainly write off AD playing in back-to-backs unless the season is on the line. The Lakers have two more back-to-backs this season, the latter of those coming in the final week of the year.

The Lakers won’t be alone in being undermanned as the Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he’s in health & safety protocols. In the last meeting between the two sides, SGA had 30 points to lead OKC to a win. The Thunder have lost four straight games with SGA not playing in any of the last three contests.

