How much did the Lakers championship odds improve?

The nearly complete overhaul of the Lakers roster at the NBA trade deadline was needed but not necessarily expected. Following Tuesday’s embarrassing loss on the night LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record — a night that also featured a “heated exchange” between Russell Westbrook and coaches — it was clear that the Lakers needed to shake things up.

But you need only look back to last year to see that, even when it’s obvious change is needed, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and the front office may not necessarily make deals.

What we saw, though, was widespread upheaval that completely changed the Lakers roster and, perhaps, improved their title odds?

DraftKings odds

To be clear, the Lakers are still a longshot to win the title. But they’re an improved longshot. Last time we saw a rebuild like this midseason of a LeBron James team, he went to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers.

If you think history may repeat itself, then you could bet on the Lakers to win the Western Conference at +2500 odds, according to our friends over at DraftKings. That’s the eight-best odds to win the conference, just above the Kings at +3000 despite Sacramento being the current third seed and EIGHT GAMES over .500, which just feels cruel.

The Suns (+230) are the betting favorite followed closely by the Nuggets (+370). After the Clippers (+425), the Grizzlies and Warriors have matching +750 odds.

If you’re a real strong believer in LeBron and Anthony Davis and what they can do together in the postseason and that they can win a title this season, then you’re crazy. But if you’re right, you’ll make a healthy chunk of change because the Lakers are at +5000 to win the title this year.

The Celtics are the current overall favorites at +325 but the Suns have jumped up to the second-best odds at +425. Despite being linked with Russell Westbrook as a buyout candidate, the Clippers have the fifth-best odds at +900.

If you’re feeling yourself, or the Lakers, after that deadline performance from Rob Pelinka, then there’s money to be made.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.