The Lakers are ‘done’ at the NBA trade deadline. Here’s how the roster looks now

The NBA trade deadline is officially in the rearview mirror, and Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reports that the Lakers are indeed “done” and have no impending moves waiting in the phone call queue with the league office.

So how does the roster and asset cupboard look for Los Angeles now? Here is where things stand after an extremely active 24 hours for the purple and gold.

The players and picks the Lakers acquired

The picks and players the Lakers sent out

Russell Westbrook

Kendrick Nunn

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Damian Jones

Thomas Bryant

Patrick Beverley

2027 first-round pick (top-four protected)

2029 Lakers second-round pick

Less favorable of 2028 Washington/Lakers second-picks

Unknown second-round pick to Orlando (In the Mo Bamba trade, probably one of the ones they got from Denver)

The new, full Lakers roster

LeBron James Anthony Davis D’Angelo Russell Malik Beasley Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura Mo Bamba Austin Reaves Lonnie Walker IV Dennis Schroder Wenyen Gabriel Max Christie Troy Brown Jr. Davon Reed Open roster spot Scotty Pippen Jr. (two-way contract) Cole Swider (two-way contract)

Picks the Lakers have left

All of these are the Lakers’ own picks unless otherwise noted.

2023 first-round pick (New Orleans can swap)

2023 second-round pick*

2024 or 2025 first-round pick (New Orleans can take one outright, the Lakers own the other, but can’t trade either currently as a result)

2025 second-round pick*

2026 first-round pick (can’t be traded until New Orleans decides if they are taking 2024 or 2025)

2028 first-round pick (can’t be traded Jazz may own 2027)

2029 first-round pick

2025 Nuggets second-round pick*

2026 Nuggets second-round pick*

2029 Nuggets second-round pick*

*One of these seconds will be in the Mo Bamba trade, but it hasn’t leaked which yet.

What do you think of the new team? How would you grade Rob Pelinka’s deadline? What are the team’s remaining needs on the buyout market with that final roster spot? Are you ready to fill out this apology form?

Let us know how you’re feeling about all of this — and where you think the Lakers stack up in the Western Conference with the dust settled — in the comments below.