JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’

Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right! — follows.

Ever since last Friday, there have been a variety of whispers, rumors and reports that Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz might make a trade headlined by former All-Star point guards Russell Westbrook and Mike Conley.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report that the two teams had talked recently, which Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report confirmed. Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times confirmed that the Lakers had interest in Conley, with Tim MacMahon of ESPN adding that the Jazz want two first-round picks for a combination of Conley, Malik Beasley and possibly others. On Tuesday though, with the deadline just two days away, we got a report from an insider who has literally been more reliable than all of them.

On his excellently named podcast, “The Old Man and The Three,” 15-year NBA veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick said that he’s heard that a deal featuring Conley and Westbrook is “close” (emphasis mine):

“It’s been reported on Twitter, so I’m not breaking news here, but by the time we release this episode it could be done, and that’s the Russ to the Jazz for Conley trade. I’ve heard that is getting close to being done.”

You can watch a clip of most of that quote here:

JJ Redick says Russell Westbrook might be traded to the Utah Jazz for Mike Conley…



(@jj_redick @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/p6ZDe54NK1 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 8, 2023

Now, that podcast is already out, and unfortunately the only tweet we’ve gotten from Redick’s former boss over at The Vertical starting with “ESPN Sources: Lakers G Russell Westbrook...” was about Russ feuding with coaches again.

Still, is Woj a career 41.5% shooter from deep? I don’t think so. Has Shams Charania ever won an ACC tournament MVP? Redick has two. Are Chris Haynes or Marc Stein in the top-10 all-time in NBA career free-throw percentage? Nope. Has Jake Fischer ever been willing to be so candid he started a feud with 94-year-old Bob Cousy? He could never.

Long story short: I know who I trust to deliver in the clutch here, and so I’m going with Redick’s sources on this one. If this deal ends up happening, I vote that he gets to be ESPN’s go-to on their trade deadline show to give us all the latest reporting on every deal that goes down on Thursday.

