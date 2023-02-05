Reacts: Fans expecting Lakers to make a move ahead of trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

The Lakers’ move for Rui Hachimura — which was rather unanimously approved by fans in last week’s survey — wetted fans' lips and made them yearning for more action. The roster feels like one that is just a few pieces away from contention and the Western Conference remains wide open, adding to the sense of urgency for the Lakers to take advantage of the situation.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey focused on what the Lakers should and would do in the days leading up to the trade deadline. First, we asked fans what they would do with their remaining draft picks and tradeable contracts.

Clearly, the fans have an expectation of splitting the difference between an all-in approach and simply sitting pat the rest of the way. In fact, 80% of the fans expect the Lakers to do something at the deadline, which is a change from last year.

Now, at the same time, we asked what the team should do with its two draft first round draft picks.

It was far less decisive in determining whether the team should go all-in on this season with how LeBron and AD have been playing. It should be noted that this survey was conducted and the results were calculated before the beginning, middle and end of the latest Kyrie Irving saga. While that wouldn’t have changed much, it is some context needed to the whole situation.

The comments of the survey article were full of definitely useful trade suggestions, but also included some larger big-picture thoughts.

The mindset from the fanbase is clearly one expecting the team to improve. Now, it’s up to the Lakers to live up to those expectations this week.

