How the Lakers getting Rui Hachimura may have prompted Kyrie Irving’s trade demand

If I would have told you 12 days ago that the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura would have semi-directly led to Kyrie Irving demanding that the Brooklyn Nets deal him before the NBA trade deadline, you probably would have called me some combination of crazy, a conspiracy theorist, or someone just hunting for clicks.

However, while I admittedly would not have predicted those events back then, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype — with the help of some of his trusty league sources — made a convincing case that may have been exactly what happened in his story published on Saturday morning:

After the Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, it signaled to the rest of the league Los Angeles would bypass prioritizing cap space for the summer to chase star free agents like Irving. Two days later, Irving’s agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, went on the record with Bleacher Report expressing a desire to get an extension done with the Nets. Nine days later, after failing to get the desired terms, Irving requested a trade from Brooklyn. This sequence of events was no coincidence to some around the league. After flirting with the possibility of a sign-and-trade to Los Angeles during the offseason that ultimately never happened, the Lakers were considered either a potential free-agent destination for Irving or a means of negotiating leverage against the Nets this summer. Acquiring Hachimura essentially removed that free agency possibility since the Lakers cut into their future projected cap space. Once that happened, Irving could get max money or close to it one of two ways: an extension with Brooklyn or trade to the Lakers or another team who’d acquire his Bird Rights with the expectation of a new long-term contract.

I’ll be honest: Until Scotto pointed it out, I hadn’t connected these specific dots, but the timeline does line up exactly as he says:

When you line up all the events like that, it’s hard not to channel one’s inner Irving, put on your trusty tinfoil hat, and connect some dots. Irving and his camp may have genuinely felt their options dwindling in the wake of the Lakers’ move for Hachimura, which could have prompted them to blow up this recent, rare dose of stability the Nets have had in their latest attempt to get him paid by Brooklyn or another suitor.

Will that strategy work out? Based on the Dallas Mavericks and Lakers reportedly not rushing to offer Irving a max yet, that’s to be determined. But it certainly livened up what projected previously to be a boring trade deadline, so I guess at the very least, it appears we have the Lakers — and Rui Hachimura — to thank for that.

