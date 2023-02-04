Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of February 6th-Feb 12th

Welcome to week 17 of the NBA season. The trade deadline is around the corner. The Lakers are 25-29 in the standings and the 13th seed in the Western Conference. Lonnie has returned back to the lineup with AD ramping up from his return versus the Spurs back on January 25th. Reaves was noted out for the Pelicans game and is unlikely to return until after the road trip according to Kyle Goon among others.

.That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.

February 6th

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors 10:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers on NBA TV at 10:00 PM

Poll What game should we watch today? Celtics vs Pistons

Cavs vs Wizards

Clippers vs Nets

Spurs vs Bulls

Kings vs Rockets

Mavs vs Jazz

Thunder vs Warriors

Bucks vs Trail Blazers vote view results 0% Celtics vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% Clippers vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Kings vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Mavs vs Jazz (0 votes)

0% Thunder vs Warriors (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Trail Blazers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

February 7th

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Knicks vs Magic

Suns vs Nets

Hawks vs Pelicans

Bulls vs Grizzlies

Timberwolves vs Nuggets vote view results 0% Knicks vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Suns vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Pelicans (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Grizzlies (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Nuggets (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

February 8th

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch a day before the trade deadline? Pistons vs Cavs

Hornets vs Wizards

76ers vs Celtics

Pacers vs Heat

Spurs vs Raptors

Kings vs Rockets

Timberwolves vs Jazz

Mavs vs Clippers

Warriors vs Trail Blazers vote view results 0% Pistons vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Raptors (0 votes)

0% Kings vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Jazz (0 votes)

0% Mavs vs Clippers (0 votes)

0% Warriors vs Trail Blazers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

February 9th

Trade Deadline at 3PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Brooklyn Nets on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch on this trade deadline day" Magic vs Nuggets

Suns vs Hawks

Bulls vs Nets vote view results 0% Magic vs Nuggets (0 votes)

0% Suns vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Nets (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

February 10th

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Spurs vs Pistons

Suns vs Pacers

Knicks vs 76ers

Hornets vs Celtics

Jazz vs Raptors

Rockets vs Heat

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies

Cavs vs Pelicans

Thunder vs Trail Blazers

Mavs vs Kings

Bucks vs Clippers vote view results 0% Spurs vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Suns vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Knicks vs 76ers (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Raptors (0 votes)

0% Rockets vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Grizzlies (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Pelicans (0 votes)

0% Thunder vs Trail Blazers (0 votes)

0% Mavs vs Kings (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Clippers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

February 11th

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets on NBA TV at 6:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? 76ers vs Nets

Nuggets vs Hornets

Heat vs Magic

Pacers vs Wizards

Spurs vs Hawks

Jazz vs Knicks

Bulls vs Cavs

Mavs vs Kings vote view results 0% 76ers vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Mavs vs Kings (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

February 12th

Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics on ABC at 2:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors at 3:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Grizzlies vs Celtics

Pistons vs Raptors vote view results 0% Grizzlies vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Raptors (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.