LeBron James, Phil Handy post cryptic tweets in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand

Let’s get this out of the way: LeBron James wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving last summer. With next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline less than a week away now, it was always fairly safe to assume that his thoughts hadn’t changed a whole lot on that in the intervening months.

But in case you had any doubts that James was ready for a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, his two-emoji tweet on Friday in the wake of Irving’s latest trade demand left little reason to question where he stands on the possibility of such a deal:

— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023

Shortly after James’ tweet, Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy — as close to Irving as just about anyone in the NBA — replied with an eyes emoji of his own (that he subsequently deleted, but still lives on in screengrab form):

craziest thing I’ve seen in quite some time man. pic.twitter.com/F08Vf8isvR — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) February 3, 2023

Does any of this mean that a Lakers trade for Irving is imminent? Maybe, maybe not. But these tweets left little reason to doubt that there are two prominent voices within the franchise that would welcome a reunion with the mercurial guard they both won a championship with in 2016. That’s not necessarily enough to get a deal done, but it certainly is more conducive to the team making a trade than a coach or star player coming out against such a move.

We’ll see if the Lakers can let Handy or James publicly share their excitement about Irving a bit more directly by completing a deal for him before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Until then, we definitely know that — just like us — James and Handy will be watching for Wojbombs as intently as the rest of us.