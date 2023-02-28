LeBron James still being evaluated, D’Angelo Russell unlikely to play on road trip

The hits just keep coming for the Los Angeles Lakers. After news leaked that LeBron James likely won’t return for at least two weeks, head coach Darvin Ham said it’s unlikely that trade deadline acquisition D’Angelo Russell will play in the team’s next two games.

While speaking with reporters before the Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, Ham said that Russell would likely miss the team’s Wednesday matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Grizzlies game:

Darvin Ham says that it’s doubtful that D’Angelo Russell (ankle) will play on either of the final two games on this road trip in Memphis today or Oklahoma City tomorrow. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 28, 2023

LAL will need Schöder and Reaves especially to pick up the playmaking with LeBron also out. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 28, 2023

As for James, Ham said he’s still being evaluated, so there is no official timetable for his return from the team just yet:

Darvin Ham said LeBron James is going through medical evaluation that’s ongoing, so there’s no update just yet. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 28, 2023

Darvin Ham: “The mission is still the same for us.” He says the team is waiting on LeBron James to go through the diagnostic process on his right foot, but says it’s “full steam ahead” without him. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 28, 2023

As for Russell, missing those two games would put him on track to return against his most recent team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Friday. That is the timeline that Ramona Shelburne of ESPN predicted on television Tuesday, a report that Ham’s timeline lends further credence to.

For as long as Russell and James are out, the team will be asking for more on-ball creation from Dennis Schröder and Austin Reaves, and obviously running more offense through the post for Anthony Davis. But while there is no one on this roster — and few in the league — who can replicate LeBron’s impact, at least Russell’s eventual return will help the team’s lineups and responsibilities in the meantime flow a bit more coherently, as well as shifting Dennis back into the Sixth Man role he’s generally been more well-suited for.

But for the next two games? It’s Dennis Time, baby. Time to show the Lakers it’s not too late to give you that $82 million, buddy. They need all the weird, speedy little chicanery you can give them.

