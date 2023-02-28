Patrick Beverley is claiming he demanded a trade from Lakers

Patrick Beverley hasn’t been a Laker for multiple weeks now, but boy can he not stop talking about the franchise. Pat Bev was dealt on Feb. 9, yet here we stand on the final day of the month, and he’s still talking about the purple and gold on his podcast.

In the immediate aftermath of the trade, Beverley delved into why things didn’t work with the Lakers, which was fair and some interesting insight...before he took to trolling the franchise again as he claimed he was going to knock them out of the playoffs with the Bulls.

His latest podcast, though, is neither fair or interesting. In it, he claims he demanded a trade from the Lakers as he talked about what “really, really, really went down in LA.”

Thomas Bryant requested a trade, now Patrick Beverley says he requested a trade from the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/DUDM8EV5Nv — Knowledge Media (@izzypvh) February 28, 2023

Everyone take a brief break and collectively roll your eyes in unison for this absolute nonsense.

Finished? Alright. Let’s talk about the insanity of this.

For one, it screams “You can’t trade me, I quit!” as the Lakers were shopping him for months and months before his “trade demand.” At least when the reports came out that Thomas Bryant asked for a trade, it made sense because his trade came out of absolutely nowhere. Pat Bev asking for a trade feels like he saw Bryant demand a trade and thought “hey, that’s a good idea!”

The notion that Beverley was asking out because “he didn’t like what was going on” is absolutely hilarious when you consider that less than 24 hours before he was traded, he tweeted this.

The gang is Back❤️ https://t.co/LCxJY1GfDI — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 9, 2023

What could have possibly changed in the 21 hours between this tweet and the deadline that made him demand a trade? The answer is nothing. He’s attempting to save face and doing so poorly.

Beverley was supposed to be the glue guy and 3-and-D guard this team needed, especially next to LeBron James. Instead, he spent the first 34 games of the season shooting 33.3% from the 3-point line, 38% from the field, and not providing anything close to the on-court impact the Lakers needed and expected. That also doesn’t include the fact the Lakers had pretty bad vibes before the deadline, and Beverley was one of the reasons, at least reportedly.

So, what do you get if you mix an underachieving guard who was a strain to the team psychologically and was one of the few tradeable contracts on the roster? Someone who was always going to be dealt.

If Pat Bev wants to know what “really, really, really” happened in Los Angeles and why he “didn’t like what was going on,” then perhaps he should look in a mirror.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.