 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LeBron James reportedly set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, likely to miss more time

It’s not great news for the Lakers when it comes to LeBron James, who looks set to miss multiple weeks with his right foot injury.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

After building up all sorts of good vibes in recent weeks, the Lakers saw all of that extinguished over the last 24 hours. LeBron James’ latest injury could hardly have come at a worse time for him or the team as he looks set to miss at least two weeks, according to multiple reports.

It appears LeBron will be out two weeks before being reassessed with a number of factors coming into play at that point.

It’s a gut-punch of a blow to the Lakers, who were building real momentum post-trade deadline and out of the All-Star break and looks ready to make a run at the playoffs. All of that is still possible, but it’s going to be significantly harder without LeBron.

As of Tuesday when these reports began, there has been little detail given about the extent of LeBron’s injury. The most information in that regard came from Mark Medina of NBA.com, as he spoke on Monday to Rob Parker on his “The Odd Couple” radio show.

“I’ve been told that LeBron is definitely out a couple of weeks. Thankfully, this isn’t something that doctors determined he needs to have surgery on. It’s just about needing time to let it calm down, the inflammation. So there is a chance that, not only that he’s coming back this season — this isn’t season-ending — but that he can play through the pain once the initial pain calms down. So, no structural issues but they will get doctors' opinions in a couple of weeks, whether that’s one or two.”

It’s really hard to read any of this and not just be deflated about the situation. For the first time all season and one of the only times in recent years, the Lakers looked fun again and it lasted for all of three games, 1.5 of those even coming without D’Angelo Russell.

That this could ultimately be a pain management type of situation is interesting. Obviously, fans saw on Sunday that LeBron gutted it out and was still effective offensively down the stretch for the Lakers. If the team is still in the running late in the season, would he attempt to gut it out again and try to help the Lakers make the postseason?

On that note, LeBron being out two weeks guarantees he’ll miss at least the next eight games for the Lakers, five of those being at Crypto.com Arena. A three-week timeline adds three more games to those missed.

If he is out three weeks, that means he would return, potentially, with 10 games left in the season. Barring a truly drastic drop-off from the Lakers in his absence, the state of the Western Conference should dictate that they’ll at least be in the running still.

But the mountain for the Lakers to climb to make it back to the postseason is only getting steeper and steeper each and every day.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll