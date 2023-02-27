Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of February 27th-March 5th

Welcome to week 20 of the NBA season. The Lakers are 29-32 and the 12th seed in the Western Conference. Lebron tweaked his right ankle last night versus the Mavs. He was able to stay on the court and finish the game. No update on D’Angelo Russell at this time of writing this. Will update this thread if anything new is learned.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.

February 27rd

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Pistons vs Hornets

Heat vs 76ers

Celtics vs Knicks

Magic vs Pelicans vote view results 0% Pistons vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Heat vs 76ers (0 votes)

0% Celtics vs Knicks (0 votes)

100% Magic vs Pelicans (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

February 28th

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies on TNT at 7:30 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Wizards vs Hawks

Bucks vs Nets

Bulls vs Raptors

Nuggets vs Rockets

Kings vs Thunder

Pacers vs Mavericks

Spurs vs Jazz

Trail Blazers vs Warriors

Timberwolves vs Clippers vote view results 0% Wizards vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Raptors (0 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Kings vs Thunder (0 votes)

33% Pacers vs Mavericks (1 vote)

0% Spurs vs Jazz (0 votes)

33% Trail Blazers vs Warriors (1 vote)

33% Timberwolves vs Clippers (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

March 1st

Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers on ESPN at 10:00 PM

Poll What game should we watch today? Suns vs Hornets

Bulls vs Pistons

Cavs vs Celtics

76ers vs Heat

Nets vs Knicks

Grizzlies vs Rockets

Magic vs Bucks

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers vote view results 0% Suns vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Nets vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Magic vs Bucks (0 votes)

100% Pelicans vs Trail Blazers (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

March 2nd

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Raptors vs Wizards

76ers vs Mavs

Pacers vs Spurs

Clippers vs Warriors vote view results 0% Raptors vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Spurs (0 votes)

100% Clippers vs Warriors (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

March 3rd

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Magic vs Hornets

Trail Blazers vs Hawks

Nets vs Celtics

Knicks vs Heat

Suns vs Bulls

Jazz vs Thunder

Grizzlies vs Nuggets

Pelicans vs Warriors

Clippers vs Kings vote view results 0% Magic vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Trail Blazers vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Nets vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Knicks vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Suns vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Thunder (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Nuggets (0 votes)

100% Pelicans vs Warriors (2 votes)

0% Clippers vs Kings (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

March 4th

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards at 5:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks on ABC at 8:30 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Raptors vs Wizards

Pistons vs Cavs

Hawks vs Heat

Rockets vs Spurs

76ers vs Bucks

Timberwolves vs Kings vote view results 0% Raptors vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Rockets vs Spurs (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs Bucks (0 votes)

100% Timberwolves vs Kings (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

March 5th

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks on ABC at 1:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls at 3:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on ABC at 3:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 Pm ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Suns vs Mavs

Pacers vs Bulls

Hornets vs Nets

Trail Blazers vs Magic

Spurs vs Rockets

Jazz vs Thunder

Knicks vs Celtics

Bucks vs Wizards

Grizzlies vs Clippers vote view results 0% Suns vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Trail Blazers vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Rockets (0 votes)

50% Jazz vs Thunder (1 vote)

0% Knicks vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Wizards (0 votes)

50% Grizzlies vs Clippers (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.