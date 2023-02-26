Reacts: Are the Lakers realistic contenders now in Western Conference?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Lakers have had quite the comeuppance in recent weeks, especially considering that span includes a week off for the All-Star break. But ridding the roster of Russell Westbrook and the bad vibes that caused, bringing in a fan favorite and rattling off a couple of blowout victories has drastically changed the feeling around the team and franchise.

Prior to the trade deadline, our SB Nations Reacts survey focused on what the ceiling was for this Lakers team and produced the following results.

Mix in the wholesale changes of the roster, the victories and the better vibes and Lakers fans are feeling FAR FAR more optimistic about the new-look team’s outlook on the season as this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey simply asked the same question.

The variance in responses is interesting, but only 5% thinking the team will miss the playoffs entirely is very interesting, compared to that being the second-most-common response in the first survey.

Here’s a look at some of the commenter's opinions on what the outlook of this team is.

Ultimately, NBA champions or even a deep playoff run feel unrealistic, but not impossible anymore, which is a testament to how much better this roster has become and how much optimism has returned to the franchise.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.