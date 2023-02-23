 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of February 23rd-26th

Post All-Star Break Games

By BeautifulLakes
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Welcome to week 19 of the NBA season. The Lakers are 27-32 and the 13 seed in the Western Conference. Former Lakers Jordan Clarkson and Matt McClung won their respective All-Star Weekend competitions in the Skills Challenge and Dunk Contests. The 3 point contest Julius Randle struggled in the 3 point contest.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.

February 23rd

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on TNT at 10:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM

Poll

What game should we watch today?

This poll is closed

  • 12%
    Nuggets vs Cavs
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Celtics vs Pacers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Pistons vs Magic
    (0 votes)
  • 25%
    Grizzlies vs 76ers
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Pelicans vs Raptors
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Spurs vs Mavs
    (0 votes)
  • 37%
    Thunder vs Jazz
    (3 votes)
  • 25%
    Trail Blazers vs Kings
    (2 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

February 24th

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 Pm ET

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch?

view results
  • 0%
    Knicks vs Wizards
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cavs vs Hawks
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Heat vs Bucks
    (0 votes)
  • 16%
    Hornets vs Timberwolves
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Nets vs Bulls
    (0 votes)
  • 50%
    Thunder vs Suns
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Rockets vs Warriors
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Kings vs Clippers
    (2 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

February 25th

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons at 12:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on ABC at 8:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Poll

What game do you want to watch today?

view results
  • 0%
    Raptors vs Pistons
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Heat vs Hornets
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Pacers vs Magic
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Pelicans vs Knicks
    (2 votes)
  • 66%
    Nuggets vs Grizzlies
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Celtics vs 76ers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Spurs vs Jazz
    (0 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

February 26th

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks on ABC at 1:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks at 3:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls 3:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks on ABC at 3:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Poll

What game should we watch today?

view results
  • 40%
    Suns vs Bucks
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Nets vs Hawks
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Wizards vs Bulls
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Raptors vs Cavs
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kings vs Thunder
    (0 votes)
  • 60%
    Timberwolves vs Warriors
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Rockets vs Trail Blazers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Clippers vs Nuggets
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

