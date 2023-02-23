Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of February 23rd-26th

Welcome to week 19 of the NBA season. The Lakers are 27-32 and the 13 seed in the Western Conference. Former Lakers Jordan Clarkson and Matt McClung won their respective All-Star Weekend competitions in the Skills Challenge and Dunk Contests. The 3 point contest Julius Randle struggled in the 3 point contest.
That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.
February 23rd
Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET
Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET
Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers on TNT at 7:30 PM ET
New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET
San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on TNT at 10:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM
February 24th
New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET
Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET
Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 Pm ET
Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET
February 25th
Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons at 12:00 PM ET
Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET
Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET
New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET
Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on ABC at 8:30 PM ET
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET
February 26th
Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks on ABC at 1:00 PM ET
Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks at 3:00 PM ET
Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls 3:30 PM ET
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks on ABC at 3:30 PM ET
Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET
Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET
Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET
All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.
