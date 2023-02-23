Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of February 23rd-26th

Welcome to week 19 of the NBA season. The Lakers are 27-32 and the 13 seed in the Western Conference. Former Lakers Jordan Clarkson and Matt McClung won their respective All-Star Weekend competitions in the Skills Challenge and Dunk Contests. The 3 point contest Julius Randle struggled in the 3 point contest.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.

February 23rd

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on TNT at 10:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM

Poll What game should we watch today? This poll is closed 12% Nuggets vs Cavs (1 vote)

0% Celtics vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Magic (0 votes)

25% Grizzlies vs 76ers (2 votes)

0% Pelicans vs Raptors (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Mavs (0 votes)

37% Thunder vs Jazz (3 votes)

25% Trail Blazers vs Kings (2 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

February 24th

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 Pm ET

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Knicks vs Wizards

Cavs vs Hawks

Heat vs Bucks

Hornets vs Timberwolves

Nets vs Bulls

Thunder vs Suns

Rockets vs Warriors

Kings vs Clippers vote view results 0% Knicks vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Bucks (0 votes)

16% Hornets vs Timberwolves (1 vote)

0% Nets vs Bulls (0 votes)

50% Thunder vs Suns (3 votes)

0% Rockets vs Warriors (0 votes)

33% Kings vs Clippers (2 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

February 25th

Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons at 12:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on ABC at 8:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Poll What game do you want to watch today? Raptors vs Pistons

Heat vs Hornets

Pacers vs Magic

Pelicans vs Knicks

Nuggets vs Grizzlies

Celtics vs 76ers

Spurs vs Jazz vote view results 0% Raptors vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Magic (0 votes)

33% Pelicans vs Knicks (2 votes)

66% Nuggets vs Grizzlies (4 votes)

0% Celtics vs 76ers (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Jazz (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

February 26th

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks on ABC at 1:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks at 3:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls 3:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks on ABC at 3:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Suns vs Bucks

Nets vs Hawks

Wizards vs Bulls

Raptors vs Cavs

Kings vs Thunder

Timberwolves vs Warriors

Rockets vs Trail Blazers

Clippers vs Nuggets vote view results 40% Suns vs Bucks (2 votes)

0% Nets vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Raptors vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Kings vs Thunder (0 votes)

60% Timberwolves vs Warriors (3 votes)

0% Rockets vs Trail Blazers (0 votes)

0% Clippers vs Nuggets (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.