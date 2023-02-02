Reacts: What will the Lakers do in the week leading up to the NBA trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

The Lakers received almost universal praise from fans for the first move they made at the trade deadline in acquiring Rui Hachimura. It was a deal that did not send out much but brought in a player the Lakers could make part of their future.

But that isn’t all the dealings the Lakers could, or perhaps should, do before the deadline. With more draft assets and contracts available to be traded and more holes needing to be filled on the roster, the team still has work to do in the coming week.

This week’s SB Nations Reacts survey focuses on a pair of questions about the Lakers leading up to the deadline, one question about what fans they should do and one about what fans they will do.

Finding a deal akin to the one they did with Rui in which they can trade virtually nothing for a high-ceiling player likely isn’t going to be available again. But that doesn’t mean the Lakers can’t find ways to improve the team.

Between Patrick Beverley, the two first round picks and the multiple second round picks the team still has, an upgrade could be had on the market. The team can still use shooters and size on the wing with a player that can fill both needs being the ideal trade candidate.

Ultimately, though, it’s hard not to feel like the Lakers are going to stay conservative, as they’ve done largely all season. The Hachimura deal was a no-brainer of a trade and outside of that, the team hasn’t seemed too willing to take a swing on a trade and sacrifice future draft capital.

