Reacts: Lakers get it right at the trade deadline

Months and months of waiting, plotting, and planning by Rob Pelinka — too much of it for most fans — finally led to the Lakers uncorking at the trade deadline and pulling off a number of trades to completely reshape the roster.

Out went Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Patrick Beverley, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant and Kendrick Nunn and in came Rui Hachimura, Mo Bamba, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell and Davon Reed.

This week’s SB Nations React survey asked what grade fans would give the Lakers for their performance at the trade deadline. Overwhelmingly, fans were impressed with the front office with 88% giving them at least a B grade.

It’s hard to argue against it being a wholly successful trade deadline. Player for player, the Lakers improved across the board at the deadline and look to be a much better team in the now and in the future because of their trade deadline.

It’s fair to knock on Pelinka and the front office for possibly waiting too long. They may be too far out of the race to make up ground and make the playoffs this year.

The counter to that would be the argument that the roster could be largely set moving into next year, if the Lakers so choose. After years of roster overturn during the summer, the Lakers could head into next season with a solid core to build around and the same coach in place, a drastic change to recent years for the Lakers.

