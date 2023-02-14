Reacts: What grade do the Lakers get for the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In the span of just a few weeks, the Lakers roster went from one that was wholly unbalanced and largely flawed to one full of young players with a lot more balance and promise. It was as thorough and comprehensive an in-season rebuild of a roster as the Lakers have had in a long, long time, if ever.

But was it a good rebuild? It came at the cost of a first and second round draft pick and did completely remake the roster with wins absolutely needed in the run-in. This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey asks what grade you would give the Lakers for their performance at the trade deadline.

Rob Pelinka and the front office certainly deserve a positive grade for the deals they made. In fact, it’s hard to really find a negative in the trades themselves. Each one served a purpose, whether upgrading a need of weakness or shipping out a player that asked for a trade.

The only negative that could really be argued is that the team waited too long to do a deal. That is a just and fair criticism and whether that factors into how you grade their moves at the deadline is subjective, but outside of that, the deals were solid.

Is it solid enough to give them an A grade? I think so. Given the situation — which admittedly was their own doing — the team could have hardly done better. They got significantly younger, addressed a number of issues and, perhaps most importantly, got Russell Westbrook off the roster.

