Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of February 13th-19th

Welcome to week 18 of the NBA season. The Lakers are 26-31 in the standings and the 13th seed in the Western Conference. Austin Reaves returned for the Thunder game back on the 7th of February. LeBron has yet to return to the court after his record breaking scoring accomplishment. The Lakers are loving their new additions while other teams are hating the trades they made.

There were multiple trades for the Lakers and you can find them below.

https://www.silverscreenandroll.com/2023/2/9/23593160/lakers-roster-after-nba-trade-deadline-trades-draft-picks-contracts

For a broader look at the NBA landscape after the trade deadline you can find it here.

https://www.nba.com/news/2023-nba-trade-deadline-buzz-feb-9

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in the week of happiness and sorrow after the trade deadline.

February 13th

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat on NBA TV at 7:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM

Poll What game should we watch today? Hawks vs Hornets

Spurs vs Cavs

Jazz vs Pacers

Rockets vs 76ers

Nuggets vs Heat

Nets vs Knicks

Magic vs Bulls

Pelican vs Thunder

Timberwolves vs Mavs

Wizards vs Warriors vote view results 0% Hawks vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Rockets vs 76ers (0 votes)

14% Nuggets vs Heat (1 vote)

14% Nets vs Knicks (1 vote)

0% Magic vs Bulls (0 votes)

71% Pelican vs Thunder (5 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs Warriors (0 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

February 14th

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Celtics vs Bucks

Kings vs Suns

Warriors vs Clippers

Wizards vs Trail Blazers

Magic vs Raptors vote view results 21% Celtics vs Bucks (3 votes)

35% Kings vs Suns (5 votes)

35% Warriors vs Clippers (5 votes)

7% Wizards vs Trail Blazers (1 vote)

0% Magic vs Raptors (0 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

February 15th

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Spurs vs Hornets

Bulls vs Pacers

Cavs vs 76ers

Knicks vs Hawks

Pistons vs Celtics

Heat vs Nets

Jazz vs Grizzlies

Rockets vs Thunder

Mavs vs Nuggets vote view results 0% Spurs vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Pacers (0 votes)

25% Cavs vs 76ers (2 votes)

0% Knicks vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Nets (0 votes)

37% Jazz vs Grizzlies (3 votes)

0% Rockets vs Thunder (0 votes)

37% Mavs vs Nuggets (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

February 16th

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Bucks vs Bulls

Wizards vs Timberwolves

Clippers vs Suns vote view results 0% Bucks vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

100% Clippers vs Suns (6 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

February 17th- February 18th

All-Star Weekend!!!

February 19th

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Do you love the timing of the All-Star Beak and is there anything you dislike about it that you would want to change for the better? For me personally i love the target score in honor of Kobe but as I said in the community I think the trade deadline can be a different time than it is now and during or the 1st day or the 2nd day of the All- Star weekend can make a difference and bring a bit more attention to the weekend.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.