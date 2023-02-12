Lakers among teams interested in Danny Green after buyout from Rockets

Another former Laker could be joining the franchise mid-season, this time a title-winning one. After agreeing to a buyout from the Rockets, Danny Green will be in high demand with the Lakers among multiple teams interested in him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavaliers and Celtics are seen as the early frontrunners while the Lakers and Suns are also interested.

As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Green has played sparingly this season as he returns from an ACL injury. He spent the season in Memphis and played three games, scoring nine total points on three 3-pointers in those contests.

Prior to that, he was a regular starter and contributor for the Sixers in back-to-back seasons, those campaigns coming after his one season in Los Angeles where he helped the Lakers win the bubble title.

Because of his previous tenure, fans are likely very familiar with his game. He’s the prototypical 3-and-D wing and teams can never have too many of those on the roster. He likely still needs some time shaking the rust off from the injury in the coming weeks as the playoffs near.

There would be some questions about how much he has left in the tank. At 35 years old and coming off a major injury, there should be some concerns as to whether he can be a contributor once again. He almost definitely won’t be throwing down putback dunks like he did with the Lakers either.

But if he can, then every team, the Lakers included, could use his services. He has history and success playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which should matter. He would give the Lakers length on the wing and shooting and surrounding LeBron with those types of players has a history of success.

For now, though, it seems like the Lakers are playing catch-up in the race for him as he’ll be one of the more in-demand options on the buyout market. Perhaps get Spectrum involved to see if they’ll televise his podcast again and see if that puts the deal over the top.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.