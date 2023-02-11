Frequent Lakers target Terrence Ross secures buyout from Orlando Magic

The NBA buyout market is starting to take shape after an extremely active trade deadline this week. The latest development on that front, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, is that longtime Lakers target Terrence Ross is securing a buyout from the Orlando Magic so that he can “get an opportunity to join a contender.”

And when I say “longtime Lakers target,” I am not exaggerating, as Ross being linked to the Lakers is like a semi-annual Festivus for true Lakers Twitter Sickos. The team has been rumored to have interest in him at least once in nearly every transaction cycle since Rob Pelinka took over as general manager:

Still, while the Lakers do indeed have an open roster spot — and, based on all the above leaks, probably interest — do they fit the billing of “contender” in Ross’ mind? That remains to be seen, but in his roundup of five buyout candidates to keep an eye on, our own Jacob Rude did list Ross as the type of “theoretical 3-and-D wing” that “you can’t have too many of.”

Ross, a career 36.2% 3-point shooter, has also canned 1.5 of his 3.8 threes per game this year (38.1%), the fourth-best shooting season of his career. With the 32-year-old now on the market and Los Angeles already being linked to Danny Green as well, it does seem like the team will have a few options if they want to fill their 15th roster spot with a vet who can bring a bit of size and shooting in a pinch.

All that noted, it’s not a certainty the Lakers will even use their 15th roster spot, according to Pelinka:

Pelinka said the Lakers will sign a player on the buyout market if they fill a need, but they’re not set on making an addition. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 11, 2023

But if they do, will they go with one of those two guys or someone else? We’ll find out in the weeks to come, as the March 1 playoff waiver eligibility deadline gets closer.

