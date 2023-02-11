Film Study: Breaking down Malik Beasley’s fit on the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired guard Malik Beasley in a 3-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz that saw them trade for Beasley along with Jarred Vanderbilt (you can watch my film study of him here) and the return of a prodigal son, D’Angel Russell.

Beasley brings something everyone knows the team needs — high-level perimeter shooting. For his career, he hits at a 38% clip from distance on nearly six attempts per game. Of course, that skill will be very useful for the Lakers, but he’s also able to do it in multiple ways AND he displayed something during introductory interviews that I didn’t expect at all but could be key for this Lakers team.

Beasley’s skillset should make an immediate impact with the Lakers on the court, and potentially off of it as well. His shot quality will only get better due to the gravity of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and every Lakers fan will just have to hope he can avoid the dreaded “Lakers shooting curse.”

