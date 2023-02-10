Film Study: What Jarred Vanderbilt brings to the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash on the day before the NBA trade deadline (and three more splashes on the day of) by agreeing to a three-team deal that saw them send out Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected, 2027 first-round pick in exchange for former Laker DeAngelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves, guard Malik Beasley and wing Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz.

All three will be key rotation pieces for this Lakers team and deserve their own breakdown based on their individual merit. Accordingly, this piece focuses on the 6’8 (7’1 wingspan!) University of Kentucky product and rebounding monster, Jarred Vanderbilt.

I took a closer look at his film to detail what he brings to the Lakers. If you’re unfamiliar with his game, you’re in for a treat:

Although integrating new pieces can always take some time, Vanderbilt’s unique skillset and “glue guy” mentality might allow him to hit the ground running quicker than the Lakers’ other new deadline additions.

If you’ve watched any sample size of Lakers basketball this season, his film immediately jumps off the screen as a player who will make a significant impact because his strengths can fill so many weaknesses for this team.

The potential of Vanderbilt in Lakers’ lineups — particularly on the defensive end and weakside of plays (just imagine him with Anthony Davis!) — is a very exciting one.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.