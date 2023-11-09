Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes listed as questionable vs. Suns

After playing undermanned and undersized against the Rockets on Wednesday, the Lakers could potentially have their center rotation restocked on Friday against the Suns.

Both Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes are listed as questionable with their respective injuries for Friday’s in-season tournament game. Both were listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday’s game as well.

Davis is, obviously, the more prominent of the two injuries, though it was maybe a bit of a surprise he did not play vs. Houston. After being forced out of Monday’s game against the Heat, Davis vowed to play in the team’s next game, which he obviously did not do.

His absence alone would have been impactful for the Lakers and a hard blow to overcome. But on top of not having him, the Lakers also saw Hayes miss his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain.

Similarly, head coach Darvin Ham said that Hayes’ absence from Monday’s game against the Heat was more precautionary and that he could play if it were later in the season or in the postseason. And yet, Hayes missed Wednesday’s game as well.

The glass-half-full take is that it appears both are quite close to being able to return for the Lakers. The glass-half-empty take is that if both of them miss again — and if Davis misses — the Lakers have next to no chance of beating the Suns, will finish 0-4 on their road trip and still won’t have a road win.

No pressure, guys!

